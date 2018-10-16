'My name is Pepper,' robot tells MPs

Media player
Pepper the robot tells MPs about artificial intelligence
Pepper - the first robot to appear before a Parliamentary select committee - answers MPs' questions about helping to care for older people.
The resident robot from Middlesex University was asked by chairman Robert Halfon to explain the artificial intelligence (AI) Careses project, which promotes independent living and aims to reduce pressure on health care services.
16 Oct 2018
