Miller calls for Speaker to go

The House of Commons needs new leadership and a new Speaker, after Dame Laura Cox's report into bullying and harassment not being dealt with, said the women and equalities committee chairwoman

Addressing MPs, Maria Miller said: "The report is clear, there needs to be complete change in leadership at the most serious level - including you Mr Speaker - as chief officer if we are... to press the reset button."

The Leader of the House, Andrea Leadsom, replied that it was "absolutely vital" to change the culture of the House, but added it would not happen overnight.

