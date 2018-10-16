Simon McCoy bemused at Pippa baby news
BBC's Simon McCoy announces that Pippa Middleton has given birth

Pippa Middleton, the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to a boy.

The baby was born on Monday at 13:58 BST weighing 8lb 9oz, a spokeswoman for Pippa and her husband James Matthews said.

Here's how BBC News presenter Simon McCoy announced the birth.

