Video
BBC's Simon McCoy announces that Pippa Middleton has given birth
Pippa Middleton, the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to a boy.
The baby was born on Monday at 13:58 BST weighing 8lb 9oz, a spokeswoman for Pippa and her husband James Matthews said.
Here's how BBC News presenter Simon McCoy announced the birth.
16 Oct 2018
