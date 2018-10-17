Who would build a physical UK-Ireland border?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Lewis and May on building of a UK-Ireland wall
A MP has claimed a physical border on the island of Ireland "surely can never happen" unless the "EU army plans to march in" and build it.
Julian Lewis told Theresa May that neither the Irish nor British would build a wall, and she said there was a "clear commitment" to no hard UK-Ireland border.
-
17 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-45890436/pmqs-lewis-and-may-on-building-of-a-uk-ireland-wallRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window