Who would build a physical UK-Ireland border?
PMQs: Lewis and May on building of a UK-Ireland wall

A MP has claimed a physical border on the island of Ireland "surely can never happen" unless the "EU army plans to march in" and build it.

Julian Lewis told Theresa May that neither the Irish nor British would build a wall, and she said there was a "clear commitment" to no hard UK-Ireland border.

  • 17 Oct 2018
