'Pickpocketing' of over-75s' free TV licences?
PMQs: Lucas and May on free TV licences for pensioners

Theresa May was asked to "take responsibility" and step in over reports of free TV licences not being offered to those aged 75 or older in future years.

But the prime minister told Labour MP Ian Lucas it was a decision for the BBC how to allocate its budget.

Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict

  • 17 Oct 2018
