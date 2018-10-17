Corbyn to May: Is Chequers plan now dead?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Corbyn and May on post-Brexit Chequers trade deal
The prime minister gave a one-word answer when Jeremy Corbyn asked about her plan for a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.
Jeremy Corbyn said Theresa May has stopped name-checking her plan, named after at the Buckinghamshire property where it was drawn up, while two of her Cabinet colleague have "refused" to say whether they back it.
17 Oct 2018
