Kiwi MP struggles with Scottish accent
Video

New Zealand-born Conservative MP Sir Paul Beresford struggles to understand a question from the SNP's David Linden.

After two attempts, and a request to speak more slowly, Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle stepped in and suggested they resolve the issue by letter.

  • 18 Oct 2018