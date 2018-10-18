Who will May disappoint over Brexit?
Brussels: UK PM questioned in Brussels on Brexit

The UK PM is asked about keeping the promises she has made to Brexiteers, former Remainers, Northern Ireland residents and business leaders by the BBC's political editor who questions which of them will be disappointed over her Brexit policy.

Theresa May told Laura Kuenssberg, at a Brussels summit press conference, that her proposals would deliver on the vote on the British people and be good for both the UK and the EU.

