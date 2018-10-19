Why some women don't back 'self-identifying'
A government consultation on the Gender Recognition Act could see changes to the process by which trans people "self-identify" their gender, where comments have be submitted up to Friday night.

Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka talked to a group of feminists who are opposed to reforms of the Act, and allowed access for the first time to their 'Woman's Place' meetings.

