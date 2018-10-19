'I identify as a woman - trans is just a label'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gender Recognition Act: Trans vlogger on life as a woman

One option in a government consultation, ending on Friday, is whether the law should be changed to the way gender is recognised in England and Wales.

Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka talked to trans people who are backing the move to de-medicalise the process.

Watch: Politics Live also aired a film with differing views of the consultation

Watch: Two films and two studio debates on transgender issues

  • 19 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Why some women don't back 'self-identifying'