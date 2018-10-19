Facebook job not lobbying - Clegg
Facebook job not lobbying, says Sir Nick Clegg

Sir Nick Clegg tells George Parker of the Financial Times how he got his new job with Facebook and what he will be doing for the social media giant.

The full interview can be heard on BBC Radio 4's The Week In Westminster on Saturday, 20 October at 1100 BST.

