Brexit: Dominic Raab 'open-minded' about extending transition
Dominic Raab has said that extending the agreement to allow an extended Brexit transition is an "obvious possible route" to avoid the return to border checks in Ireland.
But the Brexit secretary told the BBC's Andrew Mar programme that it could only be for "three months or so" and the UK needed to be clear "how we get out of it".
21 Oct 2018
