Brexit deal 'won't survive the new year'

Keir Starmer: New Brexit plan unlikely to survive the new year
Keir Starmer has suggested any Brexit deal made before the end of the year is unlikely to last.
The shadow Brexit secretary said a settlement made by the government before Christmas would not put an end to what he called a 30-year "civil war" between Europe and the Conservatives.
21 Oct 2018
