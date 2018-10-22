Anonymous critic of Theresa May is a 'bloody idiot'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Anonymous critic of Theresa May is a 'bloody idiot', says MP

Conservative MP Simon Hart says anonymous briefings against Theresa May suggesting she could be "knifed" by her colleagues damage the reputation of Parliament.

He tells the BBC that whoever was responsible for comments in the Sunday newspapers, in which the PM was told to "bring her own noose" to a meeting of Tory MPs, was a "bloody idiot".

  • 22 Oct 2018