Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anonymous critic of Theresa May is a 'bloody idiot', says MP
Conservative MP Simon Hart says anonymous briefings against Theresa May suggesting she could be "knifed" by her colleagues damage the reputation of Parliament.
He tells the BBC that whoever was responsible for comments in the Sunday newspapers, in which the PM was told to "bring her own noose" to a meeting of Tory MPs, was a "bloody idiot".
-
22 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-45938451/anonymous-critic-of-theresa-may-is-a-bloody-idiot-says-mpRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window