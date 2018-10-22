May: EU are now actively working with us
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Theresa May statement on UK-EU talks on Brexit agreement

Theresa May told MPs that progress was being made about post-Brexit issues involving Cyprus, Gibraltar and Northern Ireland.

The prime minister said 95% of the withdrawal agreement and its protocols were sorted, but there was "one real sticking point left" - over the future of the UK-EU border in Ireland.

PM updates MPs on Brexit negotiationsMay says 95% of Brexit deal now agreed

  • 22 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Brexit ‘mixture of failure, denial and delusion'