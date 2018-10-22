PM has my full support - Liam Fox
Theresa May has my full support over Brexit - Liam Fox

International Trade Secretary - and leading Brexiteer - Liam Fox urges Tory MPs to give Theresa May the space to finalise a deal with the EU.

Speaking to the BBC in New York, where he is promoting UK-US relations aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth, he says Mrs May will be the prime minister "that leads us out of the European Union at the end of March 2019”.

