May on Brexit: Four steps we need to take

Video

After last week's European Council meeting in Brussels, Theresa May told MPs on Monday there were four things that were now needed to break the "impasse" over Brexit talks.

She called for a temporary UK-EU joint customs territory, the option to extend the implementation period, but not be kept in either of these arrangements indefinitely, and a guarantee for Northern Ireland businesses of full access to rest of the UK market.

And she told MPs: "If doing those things means I get difficult days in Brussels, then so be it."

PM updates MPs on Brexit negotiationsMay says 95% of Brexit deal now agreed