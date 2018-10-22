Brexit ‘mixture of failure, denial and delusion'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn reaction to Theresa May Brexit statement
Jeremy Corbyn accused the Conservative Party of spending two years arguing with itself instead of negotiating a “sensible deal in the public interest".
The Labour leader went on to list a series of missed deadlines, and claimed the prime minister had to “beg for extra time" and was "losing control".
PM updates MPs on Brexit negotiationsMay says 95% of Brexit deal now agreed
-
22 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-45946285/jeremy-corbyn-reaction-to-theresa-may-brexit-statementRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window