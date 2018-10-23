'Returning to normal state of world politics'

Media player
Author on turbulence on economics in world politics
European countries have to "get ready for a rough ride" said an author who rejected claims of turbulence in world history over in recent decades.
Jonathan Holslag, who has penned A Political History of the World, debated geo-politics with former home secretary Amber Rudd, Lib Dem MP Layla Moran, radio presenter Iain Dale and Labour MP Angela Smith on BBC2's Politics Live.
23 Oct 2018
