'Returning to normal state of world politics'
European countries have to "get ready for a rough ride" said an author who rejected claims of turbulence in world history over in recent decades.

Jonathan Holslag, who has penned A Political History of the World, debated geo-politics with former home secretary Amber Rudd, Lib Dem MP Layla Moran, radio presenter Iain Dale and Labour MP Angela Smith on BBC2's Politics Live.

  • 23 Oct 2018
