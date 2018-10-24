Nigel Farage v European Parliament president
Nigel Farage v European Parliament president Antonio Tajani

UK Independence Party MEP Nigel Farage and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani clash over the EU's role in maintaining peace in Europe over the past 70 years.

The exchanges in the European Parliament in Strasbourg came during a debate on last week's EU summit.

