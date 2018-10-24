Labour MP crosses floor to clean up mess
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stephen Pound crosses Commons floor to clean up water spillage

Stephen Pound comes to the rescue of Conservative Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley after a water spillage in the House of Commons.

The veteran Labour MP crossed the floor of the Commons armed with tissues to not only soak up the spillage but also squeeze some of it back into the glass.

  • 24 Oct 2018