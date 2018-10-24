Corbyn: Will PM apologise to the police?

Media player
PMQs: Corbyn and May on police numbers and spending
After Staffordshire's chief constable apologised to staff for cancelling weekend leave to put officers on the beat, the Labour leader asked the PM to give her own apology.
Theresa May said her government had spent more on the police than Labour promised at the last election.
24 Oct 2018
