PMQs: Bellingham and May on Northern Ireland veterans
The prime minister is urged to stop the "hounding" of military veterans over alleged crimes dating back to their time in Northern Ireland.
Conservative MP Sir Henry Bellingham said it was against natural justice, harming recruitment and breaking the Military Covenant.
Theresa May said the present system was "flawed" and not working for soldiers, police office, or victims.
24 Oct 2018
