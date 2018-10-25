What happened to John McDonnell's face?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour's John McDonnell injures face in fall
The shadow chancellor says he has been "working from home" this week after injuring his face in a fall.
Labour's John McDonnell tells Today he had tripped over some rubbish at the end of his road, as he was "rushing home" from a meeting of Labour MPs.
-
25 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window