'I don't think university is for everyone'
Why some seek apprenticeship more than university degree

The government launched an apprentice levy in England to get more people into vocational training, but the number of apprentices has since fallen.

Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson looked at whether apprenticeships are accessible enough for young people who might decide going to university is not for them.

  • 26 Oct 2018
