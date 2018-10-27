Lord Hain: 'I will not be silenced'

Media player
Lord Hain on injunction breach: 'I will not be silenced'
Lord Hain has said he stands by his decision to name Sir Philip Green as the businessman who prevented the Telegraph from publishing allegations of sexual and racial harassment.
The Labour peer used parliamentary privilege to defy an injunction blocking the newspaper from publishing Sir Philip's name.
Sir Philip – who has "categorically and wholly" denied the allegations – has said he will make a formal complaint to the House of Lords.
27 Oct 2018
