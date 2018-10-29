Referendum on Brexit deal 'acceptable'

Video

David Lammy MP, a prominent Labour advocate of another referendum on any final Brexit deal, says it is generally the view at Westminster that Prime Minister Theresa May won't be able to get a deal approved by Parliament.

That could open the way for a second referendum.

He said: "We had a referendum in which the people gave the British Prime Minister an instruction to go off and negotiate. It is entirely acceptable once you have that negotiation come to an end and you have a deal to ask the British people if they like the deal."

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "You cannot undermine democracy with more democracy."

