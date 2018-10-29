Chancellor bogged down in loo jokes

Media player
Budget 2018: Toilet humour lines from Philip Hammond
Local authorities will be able to "relieve themselves" after Philip Hammond announced business rates relief for public toilets.
It may not have been the headline announcement in his Budget speech, but he had MPs groaning with a series of toilet jokes, ending with the line that this news had not leaked.
29 Oct 2018
