Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Budget 2018: Chancellor on austerity 'finally coming to an end'
Philip Hammond opened his Budget speech "for Britain's future" and said it would be for "the strivers, the grafters and the carers".
The chancellor spoke of hard-working families "who care little for the twists and turns of Westminster politics" and told them that the "era of austerity is finally coming to an end".
-
29 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46023091/budget-2018-chancellor-on-austerity-finally-coming-to-an-endRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window