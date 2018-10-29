Corbyn attacks 'broken promise Budget'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Budget reaction from Jeremy Corbyn to Hammond speech
The Labour leader said the UK economy was weak with low wages, low investment, and low productivity.
Jeremy Corbyn was responding to claims about austerity, debt levels and the 2008 financial crash, made by the chancellor in his Budget.
-
29 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46025174/budget-reaction-from-jeremy-corbyn-to-hammond-speechRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window