BBC editors on the 2018 Budget

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
2018 Budget headlines: Neil, Kuenssberg, Jack and Ahmed
After the chancellor and Labour leader addressed the Commons, Politics Live presenter Andrew Neil heard from political editor Laura Kuenssberg, business editor Simon Jack, and economics editor Kamal Ahmed,
The panel looked at the headlines from Philip Hammond's announcements.
-
29 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46025175/2018-budget-headlines-neil-kuenssberg-jack-and-ahmedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window