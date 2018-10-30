Immigration minister leaves Cooper confused
Video

Yvette Cooper is confused by Caroline Nokes' position on EU migrants after Brexit

Yvette Cooper, who chairs the home affairs committee, quizzes Caroline Nokes on whether employers will have to check the immigration status of EU migrants if there is a no-deal Brexit.

The minister was later asked to clarify her position in writing to the committee.

