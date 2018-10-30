How the Budget played out on social media

Media player
Budget 2018: Conservative and Labour messages on Twitter and Facebook
While Philip Hammond and Jeremy Corbyn were arguing about the Budget, the digital teams behind the political parties and think tanks were getting their messages out to those who were not watching it all on television.
For Politics Live, Greg Dawson looked at what worked, and what failed to land, on social media.
30 Oct 2018
