Son 'traumatised' after school exclusions

Mother on lack of support for son excluded from school
A mother talks about her son's exclusion from two schools, and the impact it had on him.
Susan told Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka that the boy, who has autism, did not understand what was happening to him, and she was unimpressed at the lack of help for those excluded and their families.
30 Oct 2018
