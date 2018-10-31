George Osborne: We did get things wrong

Video

Former Chancellor George Osborne has admitted having a series of "regrets" about his time in office - saying government "mistakes" lead to Brexit.

Interviewed on Evan Davis's last Newsnight as presenter, he said the Tories had got things "wrong" over immigration policy which "opened up the door in the referendum".

Mr Osborne - chancellor under David Cameron between 2010 and 2016 - also said the government should have fixed the banking system more quickly after the financial crash.

But he maintained ministers had "worked hard in what we felt to be the national interest to put things right".