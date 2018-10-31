Bone on the 'king' and 'queen' of Brexit

Media player
PMQs: Peter Bone on Philip Hammond's Brexit dividend Budget
Peter Bone called chancellor Philip Hammond the "king of Brexit" over some of the announcements in his Budget.
The Brexiteer MP reminds the House that he has previously called the prime minister the "queen of Brexit".
31 Oct 2018
