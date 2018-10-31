Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Will Theresa May guarantee 29 March Brexit date?
The prime minister was asked to reassure Brexiteers that she would not "recommend or agree to" any changes in the planned date of the UK leaving the EU.
Theresa May told Dr Julian Lewis she was "happy to give that assurance, we are leaving the EU on 29 March, 2019."
-
31 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46045215/pmqs-will-theresa-may-guarantee-29-march-brexit-dateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window