Will PM guarantee 29 March Brexit date?
PMQs: Will Theresa May guarantee 29 March Brexit date?

The prime minister was asked to reassure Brexiteers that she would not "recommend or agree to" any changes in the planned date of the UK leaving the EU.

Theresa May told Dr Julian Lewis she was "happy to give that assurance, we are leaving the EU on 29 March, 2019."

  • 31 Oct 2018
