Will PM apologise for austerity 'broken promise'?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Corbyn and May on austerity and 2018 Budget

Jeremy Corbyn called on Theresa May to apologise for her "broken promise that she was going to end austerity" and said she had failed to do that.

The prime minister then listed some of her achievements, before being cheered by Conservative MPs as she named a few economic "ups" and "downs".

Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict

  • 31 Oct 2018
Go to next video: PM on overturning of Asia Bibi death penalty