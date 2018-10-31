Will PM apologise for austerity 'broken promise'?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Corbyn and May on austerity and 2018 Budget
Jeremy Corbyn called on Theresa May to apologise for her "broken promise that she was going to end austerity" and said she had failed to do that.
The prime minister then listed some of her achievements, before being cheered by Conservative MPs as she named a few economic "ups" and "downs".
-
31 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window