PM on overturning of Asia Bibi death penalty

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Theresa May is asked about Asia Bibi case in Pakistan
The prime minister was asked about a Pakistani court overturning the death sentence of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman, who was convicted of blasphemy.
Theresa May told Conservative MP Fiona Bruce the news would be welcomed around the world, and the UK was committed to the global abolition of the death penalty.
-
31 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46045217/pmqs-theresa-may-is-asked-about-asia-bibi-case-in-pakistanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window