PM on overturning of Asia Bibi death penalty
PMQs: Theresa May is asked about Asia Bibi case in Pakistan

The prime minister was asked about a Pakistani court overturning the death sentence of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman, who was convicted of blasphemy.

Theresa May told Conservative MP Fiona Bruce the news would be welcomed around the world, and the UK was committed to the global abolition of the death penalty.

Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict

  • 31 Oct 2018
