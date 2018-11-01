Chimpanzees 'get more room than people'

Video

People are being offered flats which are smaller in floor space than the recommended requirements for chimpanzees, Labour has claimed.

Shadow treasury minister Anneliese Dodds urged MPs to raise their hands if they were willing to live in a property where the floor surface was 15sqm.

She said that government policy of encouraging the conversion of commercial buildings like offices into flats would "condemn desperate householders to cramped living conditions".

