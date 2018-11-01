Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anderson: New hate crime law for attacking rough sleepers
Attacks on rough sleepers should be classed as a new hate crime, says the elected mayor or Liverpool.
Asked why it should be a specific offence, Joe Anderson said: "People are being attacked, bullied, intimidated, sexually assaulted, violently attacked, so I think it is a problem.”
Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn heard reaction to his proposal from her guests: Suzanne Evans, Oliver Dowden, Tom Watson, and Kirsty Blackman.
-
01 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46058779/anderson-new-hate-crime-law-for-attacking-rough-sleepersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window