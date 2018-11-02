Teens want more from rural life

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Teens talk about growing up in a rural area
MPs say that rural areas are among the country's least "socially mobile", and that council funding benefits big cities.
Christopher, Kyle and Faith told us about growing up in Devon, and whether they thought that rural life is holding them back.
-
02 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window