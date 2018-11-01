Leave.EU's Bilney: 'We will be exonerated'
Leave.EU chief executive Liz Bilney welcomes police investigation

Liz Bilney, chief executive of the Leave.EU campaign says she welcomes a National Crime Agency investigation into alleged offences during the 2016 EU referendum.

Ms Bilney told Radio 4's World at One she is confident she and campaign founder Arron Banks - who is also under investigation - will be exonerated.

