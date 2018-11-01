Media player
'Core policing is under tremendous pressure' - Police chief
Chief Constable Sara Thornton has said that police forces are too stretched to deal with "deserving" issues, such as logging hate incidents against women.
Ms Thornton, chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council, said police should focus on burglary and violent crime and not incidents such as misogyny where no offence has been committed.
01 Nov 2018
