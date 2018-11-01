Dimbleby criticises 'vile' social media attacks

Video

Question Time host David Dimbleby has criticised social media attacks on one of the show's female panellists.

He said comments levelled against Institute of Economic Affairs associate director Kate Andrews were "vile, disgusting, loathsome" and "unspeakably horrible".

Ms Andrews said being offensive and committing a crime were two different things, and she would rather see police money being spent on women dealing with domestic violence.

The panel was discussing comments by former Thames Valley chief constable, Sara Thornton, who said police should focus on burglary and violent crime over incidents such as misogyny, where, she said, no offence had been committed.

