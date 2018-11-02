Media player
Labour anti-Semitism claims investigated
Police have launched a criminal inquiry into allegations of anti-Semitic hate crimes within the Labour Party.
Met Police chief Cressida Dick told BBC Radio 4's Today her officers were assessing online material because it appears "there may have been a crime committed".
