Sanders: Most important US mid-terms ever?

Bernie Sanders’ brother Larry on US mid-terms elections
The US Democrats are likely to take the House of Representatives but not enough to take the Senate, predicts the brother of Bernie Sanders.
In a personal film for This Week, Oxford-based Larry Sanders looked ahead to the elections, and why the Democrats were struggling against “one of the most unpopular presidents in the history of the country”
02 Nov 2018
