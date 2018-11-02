Sanders: Most important US mid-terms ever?
Bernie Sanders’ brother Larry on US mid-terms elections

The US Democrats are likely to take the House of Representatives but not enough to take the Senate, predicts the brother of Bernie Sanders.

In a personal film for This Week, Oxford-based Larry Sanders looked ahead to the elections, and why the Democrats were struggling against “one of the most unpopular presidents in the history of the country”

