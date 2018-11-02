Irish 'consternation, confusion' over Brexit

Video

British-Irish relations are "a valve that flows in one direction" with Irish people consuming UK media and so they follow the Brexit arguments from both sides, says Andrew Maxwell.

The comedian joined the Politics Live panel of Owen Jones, Jane Merrick, Katy Balls and Brendan O'Neill where the Spiked editor challenged the view the Irish were "super fans of the EU", and claimed the Dublin government was being "played liked a fiddle" by Brussels.

