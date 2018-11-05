'I'm glad I'm retired from election coverage'

Media player
General election analyst Sir David Butler on how politics has changed
Election analyst and swingometer pioneer Sir David Butler said he was glad he was not covering elections today.
Now aged 94, he told Westminster Hour reporter Keith Macdougall that social media and changing voter behaviour has made elections less predictable.
05 Nov 2018
