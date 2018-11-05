Social media and fake news in political campaigns

Media player
Looking at the role of fake news, technology firms, the printed press and social media in election campaigning with the barrister and former Labour activist Jamie Susskind.
The author of a book on how technology is transforming, and potentially undermining. democratic societies, joined the Politics Live panel of Labour MP Jonathan Ashworth, Conservative MP Gillian Keegan, American author Michael Lewis, and Sophie Jarvis from the Adam Smith Institute.
05 Nov 2018
